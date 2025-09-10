Gnarly weather and mechanical issues with the military plane that was to carry Julia Sartorio back to Aotearoa meant the Waiheke director was stuck in Antarctica for an unplanned extra 10 days. She received an extra warm welcome home from her family last weekend.

Julia and her small team, along with journalist Miriama Kamo, were at New Zealand Antarctic research station Scott Base on what should have been a week-long joint TVNZ and RNZ project. The documentary team were following astronomy scholars Professor Rangi Matamua and Mataia Keepa who are currently studying the movement of the stars, sun and moon on the icy continent.

