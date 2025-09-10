After a long wait, Onetangi Beach Races is back on track, but it’s set to be a very different track, a dirt one.

Not The Beach Races, organised by Waiheke Events, will be held at the Waiheke Dirt Track on 15 February 2026.

Organiser Warwick Grey says excluding the Sealegs races, the event will have all the popular events such as horse racing, tractors, kids sprints, a Waiheke Police challenge race, tug of war, fashion at the dirt track, tank rolling, waiters races and more.

