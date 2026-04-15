Construction is about to start on a new Pier 2 at Matiatia Wharf, increasing the number of ferry berths available at the terminal. In a recent update to the Waiheke Local Board, Auckland Transport development manager Scott Keene said site works will kick off in May, with piling for a new 37-metre floating pontoon being driven into the seafloor in June and July. “Then there’s a bit of a lull as we wait for our pontoon to be manufactured on the mainland. It then gets towed into place, with connections made to the piles, power and services in November or mid-December.”

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