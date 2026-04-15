For decades, Linda Hodson was the first face countless babies on the island ever saw, and a supportive, pragmatic and caring guide for young mothers on Waiheke for more than 30 years. As she retires at the end of the month, her fellow midwives describe her as a ‘hidden guru’ for her knowledge and credit her with influencing and mentoring generations of Waiheke midwives.

“Linda Hodson is one of those people who tells things as they are; kindly but clearly, with no nonsense attached and no glory required,” Julianne Evans wrote in a 2013 Gulf News feature on Waiheke midwifery.

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