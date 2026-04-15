The motu welcomed 13 more kiwi to the Te Matuku Peninsula last Thursday, marking a major conservation milestone. Less than a year after the first ever release of kiwi on the island, the island now boasts 27 kiwi overall.

As with the 10 previous birds released last May, the new kiwi were transported from nearby Pōnui Island. Proceedings began with a karakia led by local iwi, a waiata and a shared moment of gratitude for all those involved in the project.

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