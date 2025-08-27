The first generation of Waiheke born kiwi may be born soon, with two of the Te Matuku kiwi appearing to have laid two eggs. Save The Kiwi operations manager Tineke Joustra says kiwi usually lay pairs of eggs, and the kiwi couple are definitely nesting and behaving like they are incubating eggs. But Save The Kiwi can’t confirm without disturbing the nest. “And we want to give them all the space they need.”

Waiheke volunteers have been helping to remotely monitor the kiwi with high-tech trackers, and gather data on how they are settling in.

• Paul Mitchell

