A 24-year-old Onetangi man is lucky be alive after driving a ute straight off a cliff.

Police Sergeant Raymond Matthews says the 24-year-old blew a breathalyser result of 708 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath after crashing the ute off The Esplanade at 12.15am on Saturday. The man was presumably trying to avoid police by taking the backway to Blackpool and went off the road on a corner, he says. “He didn’t even take the corner, just drove straight, crashed through the timber barrier and ended up upside down on the rocks below.”

