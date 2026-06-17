The first Thursday in June saw Kate safely berthed in her new home at Waiheke Marina.

Brendan Demchy, the marina’s operations manager, says it is wonderful to see the beautifully restored sailing cutter at Kennedy Point, thanks to a private agreement with the berth’s owner.

“The marina has long been a supporter of Kate’s journey, with our Waiheke Maritime Trust giving a donation last year. We are really looking forward to seeing what Bernard Rhodes and the Waiheke Working Sail team get up to,” says Brendan.

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