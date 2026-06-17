A conservation reform proposal by the government that could open up 60 percent of all conservation land to sale is being slammed as the “biggest attack on conservation land in New Zealand history”.

Forest & Bird Hauraki Gulf advocate and Waiheke Local Board member Bianca Ranson says if passed, the Conservation Amendment Bill would cause generational damage and undermine or remove hard fought for environmental protections on Waiheke, the Hauraki Gulf and across the country.

“This bill is the most damaging step against our public conservation land in a generation.”

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