The government announced $5.8 billion of new spending on the health sector in Budget 2026, which includes a $5.5 billion increase to frontline services over four years. However, Waiheke Health Trust chief executive Jen Glover says the latest Budget is “disappointing” for not prioritising primary and preventive care.

“It continues to feel like the focus is on caring for people once they are sick and once they are in the hospital,” Jen says. “It is short-sighted because every dollar spent in primary care saves around $14 in secondary care.”

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