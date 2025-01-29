Jono Ridler’s successful 99km Swim4theGulf from Great Barrier Island to Auckland’s North Shore in May 2023 raised awareness about the dire state of the Hauraki Gulf and was a resounding success. But it took a huge toll on his health. Last week he was finally ready to take on another ultra swim when he waded in at Port Jackson on the tip of the Coromandel, setting out for an estimated 20 hour, 60km journey to Mission Bay. A little more than six hours later, he abandoned the effort. Down, he says, for now, but not out and with lessons learned about finding a ‘why’ bigger than ourselves.

