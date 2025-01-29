When Kim Whitaker joined Oliver Stretton-Pow’s men’s art group in 2023 he didn’t imagine that he would end up selling his own lino prints at the Waiheke Ostend Market. However, it was thanks in part to the group and to the 100 Day Project run through the Waiheke Adult Learning Centre that Kim established a daily art practice of print-making and began producing his intricate prints of New Zealand’s native birds. The men’s art group allowed Kim to experiment with different mediums, one of which was lino printing. Kim recalls having enjoyed making them during his childhood at school “55 to 60-odd years ago” but the group renewed his interest in the process.

