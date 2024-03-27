Get your groove on: Waiheke’s jazz festival

Easter’s Waiheke Jazz Festival is here and brings with it an array of options for jazz aficionados to enjoy the groove and musical craftmanship of top local and international acts. The festival runs from Good Friday 29 March to Monday 1 April at venues across the island including Ahipao at Mātiatia, Artworks Community Theatre in Oneroa and the Batch Winery in Rocky Bay.

The festival opens with the Good Friday Groove at Ahipao on Friday from midday to 5pm. The inaugural show will include Greg Johnson, White Chapel Jak, Big Taste, Devol Welch and Crash Bandihoot.

On Saturday 30 March, the Jazz Matinee begin at 7.30pm at Artworks with the performances of the Thabani Gapara Project, Miho’s Jazz Orchestra, and, again, Crash Bandihoot – for those who missed them on Friday or just can’t get enough of the New Orleans street-style brass band from Wellington.

• Silvia Massa

