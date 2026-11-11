Two new kiwi chicks have been spotted on trail cameras at the Te Matuku peninsula in recent weeks, offering an encouraging glimpse of another promising breeding season for our growing kiwi population.

The sightings come after four chicks were confirmed last season, with conservationists hopeful that more will hatch as breeding continues across the island.

Save the Kiwi’s operational manager Tineke Joustra says the current breeding season is going well, and several adults are also sitting on eggs.

“The kiwis seem to be doing really well up here,” she says.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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