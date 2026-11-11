The newest additions to the kiwi family at Te Matuku brings the population up to an estimated 30 birds. And with the breeding season still underway, Save the Kiwi’s Tineke Joustra is hopeful this season will produce more than last year’s four confirmed chicks.

Two new kiwi chicks have been spotted on trail cameras at the Te Matuku peninsula in recent weeks, offering an encouraging glimpse of another promising breeding season for our growing kiwi population.

The sightings come after four chicks were confirmed last season, with conservationists hopeful that more will hatch as breeding continues across the island.

Save the Kiwi’s operational manager Tineke Joustra says the current breeding season is going well, and several adults are also sitting on eggs.

“The kiwis seem to be doing really well up here,” she says.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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