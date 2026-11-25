Small local businesses relying on Facebook and Instagram to promote their products and services could soon face hefty monthly fees to share links with potential customers.

Meta, the technology giant that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has started rolling out a new subscription service, Meta One, which places limits on the number of links businesses can publish in organic (non-paid) posts and comments.

The global rollout began on 15 September, although the changes are being introduced gradually and have not yet affected all business pages.

The changes also affect public service and advocacy groups that have traditionally relied on free link-sharing to raise awareness and engage communities.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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