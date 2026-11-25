The Artworks courtyard will come alive with festive flavours, music and Christmas activities when it hosts a Christmas Food Fiesta on Thursday 3 December.

Running from 6pm to 9pm, the colourful night market will feature a wide range of food stalls, spectacular tree lanterns, live music and Christmas craft workshops.

Food on offer will include dumplings, Christmas ham, mince tarts, rice paper rolls, oysters, Christmas cookies, coffee, hot chocolates, mulled wine and a Waiheke Butcher sausage sizzle, with more stalls still to be announced.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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