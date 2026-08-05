Rui Farrant is no longer just “the kid with the jersey”. After a breakout season as a utility player, the 21-year-old dynamo has officially locked in his first full-time NPC contract with Waikato, signalling the start of a bright new chapter for the ex-Waiheke Rugby Club junior prodigy.

Last season, Rui made a splash by scoring on debut against Auckland. Surprisingly, he did it from the wing, a far cry from his natural habitat at halfback. Now, armed with a full time provincial contract, he’s ready to dictate the tempo from the base of the scrum.