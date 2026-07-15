Last weekend, Wellington rugby was shutdown after referee abuse resulted in the cancellation of all club competition across the region. By Wednesday 8 July, Wellington Rugby Union and its referees had reached an agreement to shore up support for match officials, allowing the code to resume this weekend. The unprecedented shutdown was caused by a growing problem, not just in Wellington and not just in rugby.

In the Auckland region, including on Waiheke, no rugby game can go ahead without a qualified referee, all of whom are volunteers. The number of people stepping up to become a referee is shrinking and without an influx, the game could soon be in jeopardy.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

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