Rugby referees are running away from the volunteer position in some areas of Aotearoa. Photo Sarah Gloyer

Last weekend, Wellington rugby was shutdown after referee abuse resulted in the cancellation of all club competition across the region. By Wednesday 8 July, Wellington Rugby Union and its referees had reached an agreement to shore up support for match officials, allowing the code to resume this weekend. The unprecedented shutdown was caused by a growing problem, not just in Wellington and not just in rugby. 

In the Auckland region, including on Waiheke, no rugby game can go ahead without a qualified referee, all of whom are volunteers. The number of people stepping up to become a referee is shrinking and without an influx, the game could soon be in jeopardy. 

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

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