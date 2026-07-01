For 12 years, a group of dedicated volunteers have been on the winding, difficult path to building a new community pool for the island which would replace the make-shift arrangement around the Te Huruhi School pool.

Waiheke Community Pool Inc chair Nathan Musson recently updated the Waiheke Local Board on the project’s progress at the board’s June business meeting and said plans had shifted from redeveloping the current pool, to building a new facility in the field by Donald Bruce Road in front of Waiheke High School’s tennis courts. “Te Huruhi [Primary] also have some turfing there, so we’re looking at more of a community centre.”

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