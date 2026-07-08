When a 2024 storm damaged the Sea Scouts Hall at the end of Shelley Beach Road, the community group did what they do best. They rallied the troops and got fundraising, adding about $100,000 into the coffers to restore the Scout den.

Since then, the Sea Scouts have been working with architects and applying for consents while maintaining the building so it is safe to use in the meantime.

“Now we are going through the process with council – who have been really supportive – to resolve another problem we’ve got because the situation has triggered new building codes which weren’t relevant to the old building,” says new committee chair Jade Gray.

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