When Mike Horne took the helm of Fullers in 2017, he quickly found himself in deep water dealing with the growing backlash to a National-led government decision to exempt Waiheke’s ferry route from the public transport network. Horne led the company’s defence at a packed community meeting in 2019. Photo Paul Mitchell

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne and chief marketing officer Stuart Ogden both recently left the company.

Fullers chief operations officer Paul Trotman says the timing is coincidental, with changes across the leadership team naturally occurring from time to time in an organisation of Fullers’ size. “This isn’t unusual and doesn’t reflect any wider disruption to the business. Fullers360 remains well supported by a strong leadership team and board. This has no impact on our contracted service delivery or our obligations to Auckland Transport.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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