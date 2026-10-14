What values do you want influencing the future of our environment? Whose hands do you trust to safeguard the future of the Hauraki Gulf? Those were the core questions asked at Forest and Bird’s recent Future of Tīkapa Moana/Hauraki Gulf Hui at the Ostend War Memorial Hall. Candidates from all key political parties joined the panel, moderated by Carmen Parahi, and shared their goals for the gulf and solutions to its major environmental challenges.

The panel included Greens co-leader and sitting Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick; ACT’s Antonia Modkova; The Opportunity Party’s Johan Chang; Labour’s Naisi Chen; Tāmaki Makaurau MP Oriini Kaipara and her Labour challenger, Kerrin Leoni; NZ First’s Northcote candidate Daryl Harbraken; and National Blue-Greens caucus co-chair Matthew Paul, filling in for Auckland Central candidate Candace Kinser.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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