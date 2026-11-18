Emails stalled, meetings disrupted, important documents out of reach – a global Microsoft 365 outage last Friday left many Waiheke businesses, organisations and residents struggling to keep everyday operations running.

The outage, which affected services including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and OneDrive, began on Thursday night and continued into Friday, lasting more than 21 hours.

In a media statement, Microsoft says it was investigating the cause, which it attributed to a configuration error rather than a cyberattack.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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