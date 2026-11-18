Last week will be decisive in history. America’s electoral bloodbath in the country’s mid-term elections left little to be said of Donald Trump’s now undoubtedly unpopular presidency. America had recovered its senses with a vengeance.

Mere months ago, bleak forces were marching us inexorably down the authoritarian highway, both here and at almost every point of the globe, seemingly as inevitable as they were inexplicable.

With Americans now united in fury, the pushback against well-hidden actors wielding enormous financial power out of reach of either civil society or its politicians is out in the open and society is beginning to take action.

Much may have to be endured in the next two years but the enemy is in plain sight.

Although not much beats Waiheke at this magnificent time of year, a friend and I were in Arrowtown last week on a short break when the world news broke.

It was Arrowtown en fête, with hundreds of excited children in enchanting costumes chasing excitedly round the village green. Well pruned ancient flowering fruit trees and whole gardens were smothered in blossom and mellow housing was in scale with life and a rare, old-fashioned sociability.

Neither of us had used our mobiles for days when news came through of the US Democrats’ sweeping victories in both House and Senate along with many of the gubernatorial state elections.

We – and the whole rest of the world – seemed to stop and let out our breath.

Later, and back on the island, our own national election day on Saturday was eerie after more than three noisy years of

incessant blame, shaming and the cancellation of previously hard-won social legislation on ideological grounds that often beggared belief.

It followed disturbing evidence that the shameful dirty politics going back decades had never gone away but instead flourished, in deep secrecy, into an industry enabled by technology from North America that monetises racial division, misogyny and personal vendettas. Feeding grievances is very, very lucrative.

Worse, we as a country are loose as a goose on lobbying, which has no regulatory transparency checks on the unfettered cohorts of lobbyists who have eased their way into the corridors of power, capturing our economy and winning undreamed of legislation changes, concessions and tax breaks in exchange. Much of it thanks to the indefatigable Jordan Williams and his flourishing Taxpayers ‘Union’ which took over where Cameron Slater’s Whale Oil blog left off.

Yet Labour, staggering under lack-lustre media coverage and minimal funding compared to the lavish donor funding available to the hard right, has still fought the right-wing government parties to a draw they are now struggling to control.

Big donors tipped a further half a million dollars into National’s campaign war chest to drive influence just days out from the election, highlighting the need to get big money out of politics, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said last week.

“This term, Luxon’s government had been brazen in its goal to weaken donation laws, make voting harder and strip thousands of people of their right to vote. Now they’re reaping the benefits,” she said.

I survived a bare hour of Saturday evening’s raucous television circus before the distasteful frenzy drove me off to bed, waking up to polling results showing the two major parties languishing within a few hundred party votes of each other, and a country that had sent a clear message that National was not popular and that there was little appetite for a left-leaning government at this point either. Leaving the field to the minor parties and an indeterminate wait for the shuffling to clear.

The combative clamour had abated but we were left with clear notes-to-self and at least three weeks to fill in.

Firstly, perish the thought of extending parliamentary terms until Parliament gets better at playing nicely. We need a better parliamentary culture – one that values its diverse members, collaboration and properly scrutinised proposals.

Local governance needs to get away from the sclerotic centralisation bred in Wellington (and so convenient for lobbyists) and we need a stocktake of where we want to be in a world in which we once shone. We have been losing mana since Thatcherite Rogernomics landed here in the late 1980s and taxpayer wages stayed stagnant for nearly 35 years after that.

Root out dirty backstage politics, certainly, but a whole lot of us would be grateful for an end to the endemic inequality that blindsided us back then.

If we were a business, we would demand a bill of rights to protect all contributing taxpayers and make a name for ourselves again by remodelling a sophisticated 21st Century welfare state which is what got us rich and well liked in the world in the first place. Scandinavians have 50 percent taxes and live sociable, empowered lives, all expenses paid; children welcome.

The science seems sound, even imperative, in the face of precarious incomes, changing career paths and technology gamechangers.

To be any use to anybody, though, we won’t be back on the right side of history until we solve our criminal neglect of the glaring poverty and inequality that are draining our democracy.

• Liz Waters

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