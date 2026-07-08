More volunteers are urgently needed to build a local emergency response team.

A recruitment drive by Auckland Emergency Management at the Waiheke Local Board office last Monday was attended by around 40 residents

Auckland Emergency Management’s Zane Harrison says there are 18 New Zealand Response Teams (NZRT) in Aotearoa, operating under the National Emergency Management Agency. The Auckland region so far has three response teams funded by the Auckland Council; NZRT3 (West), NZRT23 (South) and NZRT5 (North).

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