A proposed hotel and geothermal retreat at Owhanake, near Mātiatia, has officially become a listed fast-track project, after Minister of Infrastructure Chris Bishop recently referred it to an expert panel for consideration as a project of significant regional benefit.

However, two major issues for the project remain unresolved at this stage; first if Auckland Council will grant permission to extend the area covered by the Owhanake Wastewater Treatment Plant, and if Waiheke transport infrastructure can support a development of this size.

In 2024, Waiheke Mon E Limited applied for its ‘Sakura Onsen’ hotel and geothermal wellness retreat to be included as a listed fast-track project. At that stage it was deemed promising, but too early in development to assess its regional impact, so was set as an ‘unlisted’ fast-track project.

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