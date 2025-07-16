Waiheke contractors pulled an all-nighter in dreadful conditions to quickly clear the main road after heavy rain brought a massive slip down over Ocean View Road, between Moa and Goodwin Avenues on Friday 11 July.

The response was coordinated by Downer’s Michael Gay, who says he became aware of the slip around 8pm. He immediately left home to close the road at Little Oneroa and ensure public safety. Luckily no vehicles or people were in the way of the slip as it tore down the hillside though several came upon it just minutes later.

• Paul Mitchell

