The majority of Waiheke residents attending a recent public meeting at Onetangi Hall agreed that Biosecurity New Zealand should continue implementing a Controlled Area Notice (CAN) in Waiheke waters to prevent the spread of the invasive exotic seaweed caulerpa.

A controlled area notice is a legal public notice that creates a restricted zone to stop the spread of an unwanted pest – in this case, caulerpa – and covers the waters around Thompson’s Point and across Onetangi Bay.

