Te Whare Taonga o Waiheke (Waiheke Community Art Gallery) began its 30-year anniversary celebration on Saturday with a well-attended gathering of past board members, staff and benefactors at the gallery. A number of speeches were presented by current director, Fiona Blanchard, and past chairs of its governing board. The presentation composed of hundreds of photos taken over the gallery’s 30 years history, and attracted a lot of interest from the many guests. Following Fiona’s remarks, Paora Rangiuaia (Ngāti Porou) who co-chaired the gallery board from 1995 to 1996, offered warm reminiscences that brought depth and history to the occasion.

