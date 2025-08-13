Stony Batter may soon change hands, as the Department of Conservation (DOC) considers a new proposal for the Stony Batter Historic Reserve.

Department of Conservation spokesperson Alex Rogers says Fort Stony Batter Heritage Park’s lease for the reserve concession expired on 4 June 2025. Since more than one party had expressed serious interest in the historic reserve, the department held an official closed tender process ahead of the lease’s expiry, advertised on the department’s website. A group of interested parties were invited to submit proposals between 11 December 2024 and 28 February.

Two proposals were subsequently made: a joint venture by Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki and Man O’ War Vineyards and another from Fort Stony Batter Heritage Park….

• Paul Mitchell

