A couple of hundred hearty and kindred souls of all ages gathered on Oneroa Beach last Sunday for the Dip for Peace. Organised by Waiheke Mums for Peace, the event was designed to bring the community together to stand up against the current dire situation in Gaza where “countless children are in need of medical attention, food, support and hope,” says group member Tessa King.

After an opening karakia, Siân Bolton spoke on behalf of the organisers, moving some in the crowd to tears. At least a hundred brave people then took to the icy waters of Oneroa Bay with a few splashing briefly – while others stayed in for long enough to swim the shape of a giant heart.

• Sarah Gloyer

