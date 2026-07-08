The Department of Conservation has said it will not reconsider its decision to grant the Stony Batter Historical Reserve concession to a partnership between Ngāti Tai ki Tāmaki and Man O’ War Vineyards. Last month, the Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Trust went public with their concerns that the department had not “meaningfully” engaged with the iwi or appropriately recognised Ngāti Pāoa as mana whenua of Waiheke during the application consideration process.

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