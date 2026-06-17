An international expert on Rwandan refugee and humanitarian issues will speak at Waiheke Library on 23 June, sharing a mix of first-hand experience and careful research into what has happened in the African nation since the 1994 Rwandan Genocide.

Judi Rever is a Canadian investigative journalist and author who worked for Radio France Internationale and Agence France-Presse reporting on major political and humanitarian events in central Africa since the mid-1990s. Her first book, In Praise of Blood, was published in 2018 after years of research looking beyond the official story of the genocide and shed new light on the crimes of Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s army before, during and after the genocide. Her new book, Rwanda’s 30-year Assault on Congo: The Crimes, the Criminals and the Cover-up traces the roots of Kagame’s campaign to control Congo, the most resource-rich nation in Africa, and the US and other Western governments and companies that were complicit in it.

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