Community members of all ages and abilities headed to the foreshore of Piritahi Marae on Saturday to experience waka ama at the open day of the island’s new Ārai Roa Waka Ama Club.

Young, old and everyone in between got into the spirit of things, donning life jackets and learning to hold and handle a paddle on land prior to getting into the waka in perfect conditions, with blue skies and light winds. Just to be sure everyone returned safely, club and marae committee member Ngahere Raharaha’s sleek jetski played the all-important role of safety boat.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025