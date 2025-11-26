Expect charming suitors, meddlesome mothers, tight breeches and surprisingly well-educated girls painting a vivid picture in song, dance and passionate handholding when Austen Found: The Undiscovered Musicals of Jane Austen comes to Artworks Theatre on Thursday 11 December.

Together with musical maestro Greg Ward (Instant Broadway, Lyons & Ward), Penny Ashton and Lori Dungey will swoon, laugh, dance and pianoforte through an entirely improvised Austenian musical in what is sure to be the ball of the season.

