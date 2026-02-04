Gulf News’ Avneesh Vincent talks to those on either side of the debate for a ban on bottom trawling: Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Shane Jones, Forest & Bird’s Bianca Ranson,

Fisheries New Zealand and LegaSea’s Sam Woolford.

In September 2025, Morocco became the 60th country to ratify the High Seas Treaty, a legally binding instrument for the sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, meaning the United Nations was able to enforce the treaty earlier this month. The landmark international law calls for an end to bottom trawling. New Zealand is a signatory but is yet to ratify the treaty.

In response to the proposed ban on bottom trawling, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Shane Jones says “New Zealanders first need to look after our own interests”.

