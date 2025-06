A 48-year-old local accounts manager stole nearly $240,000, mostly from a charitable trust, over four years, manipulating the books to hide the theft from her employers.

Sarah-Lee Turnbull, who is also known as Sarah-Lee Edmonds, pleaded guilty to two charges of obtaining by deception in Auckland District Court before Judge Deb Bell last week.

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025