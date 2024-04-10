Walkathon gives fundraising a giddy up

Keen local walkers were joined by Waiheke Island Pony Club members and supporters last Sunday to raise rebuilding funds for facilities gutted by fire in early February.

Sir Graham Henry led the idea for the walkathon. “I saw how the kids didn’t let the fire get them down and it seems like they will all come out of this stronger than ever, so it seemed like a local great cause to get in behind,” says Graham.

• Sarah Gloyer

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News… Out Now!!!