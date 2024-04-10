Community to the rescue

When a prolonged power outage in Oneroa last week looked like it might mean thousands of dollars’ worth of frozen food would be wasted, the community rallied to the rescue.

It was 8.30am on Friday 5 April when Waiheke Resources Trust Kai Conscious Café coordinator Kathy Voyles says she received a call from an Oneroa 4 Square staff member asking them to help rescue food that was sitting in their freezers but had been exposed to a ‘cold chain break’ since the power went off at 5pm the previous day. • Silvia Massa

