Waiheke Waka Ama Club’s open day last Sunday attracted large numbers, including many new junior and adult paddlers. Noema Cash, who took part in the World Championships last year in London, recited a karakia, then introduced some of the existing club members.

There was some onshore teaching of technique and calls, then it was time to launch into just enough surf to make it gently adventurous for the newcomers. The waka went out at least 10 times between 10am and noon, returning with thrilled paddlers ready for a summer on the water. • Sarah Gloyer

