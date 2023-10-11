Revenue from Mātiatia wharf taxes rose 61 percent over the latest financial year but at least some of that money is Auckland Transport paying fees to itself. That was revealed as a result of Gulf News’ most recent Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request.

Auckland Transport is finalising reports on an audit of the Mātiatia wharf taxes and a review of the audit frequency, which chief executive Dean Kimpton started in August after a Gulf News investigation earlier this year raised questions about the accuracy of the reported revenue figures for the wharf. • Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!