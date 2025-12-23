Gandalf the 12 tonne truck was the “star of the day,” says former New Zealand army officer Tenby Powell when his non-government organisation, Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation (Kiwi KARE), delivered a couple of hundred woodstoves to the war ravaged city of Shostka in Northeastern Ukraine earlier this month.

Gandalf was purchased after Waiheke’s very own self-named ‘old man’s walking group’ raised more than $73,000 between January and March 2023 through their Trucking for Ukraine Givealittle page. Today, Gandalf continues to play a central role in Kiwi KARE’s humanitarian work.

