The Waiheke Library is celebrating a decade since the opening of its new building with three days filled with events, artists and crafts on the last weekend of July.

On Friday 26 July, local residents can enjoy readings from Waiheke authors Avi Duckor-Jones, Mike Johnson, Tracey Sullivan and Margaret Mills.

There will also showing of a short film featuring island artist Kazu Nakagawa’s artwork, Knowing, directed by Brigitte Valentine-Quick. Kazu designed the library building’s front panels, inscribed with the words ‘Lots of rain, lots of sun, lots of wind, lots of day, lots of night’.

The library’s architects, Pacific Environment, won the Commercial Architectural Excellence category in 2014 and the 2015 NZ Wood-Resene Timber Design award and will be on hand to discuss the design. Judges described the building as “a lyrical response to the idea of a timber library building and a robust yet visually appealing statement.”

• Silvia Massa

