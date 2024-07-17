The Time to Screen breast cancer screening bus will be at the Waiheke Living carpark on 102 Ostend Road until Friday 9 August and women can call 0800 270 200 to book or pop in to check if they can get an appointment on the spot.

Joining this on Thursday 1, Friday 2 and Saturday 3 August is the Hauora Wāhine Clinic, which will be focused on women’s health, providing free and low-cost cervical screening and sexual health checks, including HPV self-tests.

Appointments for this can be made by calling 0800 846 788, with walk-ins welcomed too.

A bowel screening service will also be available. Those who want to know if they are due for screening can visit the cervical screening truck and Pacific coordinator for Auckland Sini Taunaholo-Ropeti and her team can arrange for a self-test to be delivered to their home within two weeks. Patients just need to bring their NHI number. • Silvia Massa

