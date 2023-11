© Gulf News Ltd

The World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature New Zealand, in partnership with the Tindall Foundation has granted $15,000 to Waiheke Native Bird Rescue to help the endangered kororā population.

“WWF is thrilled to support Native Bird Rescue in their fantastic work to rehabilitate kororā on Waiheke Island and educate Kiwis on their plight,” says WWF CEO Dr Kayla Kingdon-Bebb. • Silvia Masa

