Works to upgrade and seal a 3.5km section of Man O’ War Bay Road are underway, thanks to a generous donation from businessman and local benefactor Bruce Plested.

The famously dusty bottom end road will be worked on in two stages. Stage one is already underway and involves one kilometre of surface preparations, including widening the carriageway and drainage upgrades. This will be completed within 10 days, with sealing scheduled for 7 and 8 December. • Liza Hamilton

