The Waiheke Local Board and Auckland Council are in talks over establishing a short-term accommodation register on the island.

Local board deputy chair Damian Sycamore says work on the pilot programme is part of gearing up for the introduction of a Bed Night Visitor Levy, with both the council and central government working towards making legislative changes to enable the levy.

“The levy is coming. That’s not speculation, it’s loud and proud in the recent Auckland City Deal,” Damian says.

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