The Hauraki Gulf/Tīpiki Moana Marine Protection Bill has made it to the last stage before parliament votes to officially approve it, and it becomes law.

Environmental groups are celebrating it as the ‘most significant step in a generation’ towards properly protecting the gulf’s depleted marine environment. Although, they are also expressing deep concern about a last-minute amendment in July they feel undermines the bill’s goal. The amendment made an exemption to allow five commercial ring-net fishers to continue to fish two of the high protection areas that will be established by the bill and removed a requirement for non-commercial customary fishing to meet government biodiversity objectives.

