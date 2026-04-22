The recent Great Big Rescued Food Competition once again showcased the ingenuity of local cooks working with rescued and locally grown ingredients.

Professional chefs Axel Curtet-Latreille from Tantalus Estate and Lahiru Bandaranayaka from Oyster Inn were there to mentor the five teams with their expertise at the event, held at the Waiheke Kai Café on 14 April.

“What stood out to me most was the creativity and care behind using seasonal and rescued ingredients, transforming what might otherwise be overlooked into something meaningful and memorable,” says Axel. “It’s a direction that resonates strongly with the way I approach cooking and I felt proud to contribute to such an initiative.”

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