The Waiheke Local Board is opposing two major changes to alcohol licensing rules proposed by the government.

The board’s feedback for the Auckland Council submission says the proposed amendments will make alcohol more easily available, reduce community influence over licensing decisions and lead to greater harm on Waiheke.

Submissions on the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Amendment Bill closed on 14 May. Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee and Regulation Minister David Seymour unveiled the bill earlier this year, saying it aims to streamline and update liquor licensing rules that have become increasingly complex, bureaucratic and disconnected from the harms they’re intended to address.

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